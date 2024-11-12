Premier’s statement on the passing of John Horgan

CANADA, November 12 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on the passing of John Horgan:

“The news of John Horgan’s passing this morning in Victoria leaves us with heavy hearts. John loved this province and its people. He sought to address injustice wherever he saw it – using his time in office to help build a better, stronger British Columbia for everyone.

“His many accomplishments as premier will be felt for years and generations to come. His achievements are too numerous to mention, but he was a consequential premier at a critical time in our history. He encouraged all of us to strive to be our better selves.

“We share our sadness and grief with his beloved wife, Ellie, with whom he shared 45 years of adventure. It was not time enough. Ellie is in our thoughts and prayers, as are his sons Evan and Nate, the rest of his family and his many, many friends.

“The flag at the Parliament Buildings will be lowered to half-mast in honour of John Horgan, and opportunities for British Columbians to offer their condolences will be shared with the public. We will be working with John’s family and the office of protocol to announce the timing of services to mark the passing of John Horgan.”