Community Unites to Help Fill-A-Bag for SnowCap Community Charities

GRESHAM, OR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the kick-off of the Fill-A-Bag campaign, the largest annual food drive benefitting SnowCap Community Charities is underway, and the community is stepping up to make a difference once again. Spearheaded by Riverview Bank and Gresham Ford, this year's campaign promises to surpass previous successes in supporting those in need across East Multnomah County.Last year's Fill-A-Bag drive exceeded all expectations, doubling cash contributions and collecting thousands of pounds of food, clothing, and pet supplies. The generosity of local businesses and individuals has been instrumental in this success, proving the power of a united community."Mother Teresa really drives home the point that we can all help when she was quoted saying 'If you can't feed a hundred people, then feed just one.' " said Casey Ryan, SVP - Region Manager, Riverview Community Bank. Her words resonate deeply as we call on our neighbors to join this impactful initiative.How to Get Involved:Donate at any of the participating businesses, clubs, and churches that are part of the Fill-A-Bag campaign. For more information, visit Fill-A-Bag Donation Sites.Request a Barrel and collect non-perishable food and hygiene items in your community or workplace.Participate in our support events, including:Eastside Theatre Production of Bye Bye BirdieGresham Beerfest and Food DriveSip & Paint Night at Riverview Community BankCinnamon Roll Event at Black Bear DinerFor a complete list of events and how to get involved, visit Fill-A-Bag Events.The Fill-A-Bag campaign not only provides essential support to keep SnowCap’s pantry stocked but also raises critical awareness about hunger in East County. Together, through collective effort and community spirit, we can make a significant impact.About SnowCap Community Charities:SnowCap is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to providing food, clothing, and other essentials to needy individuals and families in East Multnomah County. With the community's continued support, SnowCap remains a vital resource for those facing hunger and hardship.

