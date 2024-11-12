Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,777 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 3120, Healthy Competition for Better Care Act

H.R. 3120 would generally prohibit private health insurers from entering into agreements with health care providers that contain language restricting insurers from steering enrollees to specific providers or that require insurers to contract with affiliate providers as a condition of contracting with those providers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 3120, Healthy Competition for Better Care Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more