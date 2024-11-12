H.R. 3120, Healthy Competition for Better Care Act

H.R. 3120 would generally prohibit private health insurers from entering into agreements with health care providers that contain language restricting insurers from steering enrollees to specific providers or that require insurers to contract with affiliate providers as a condition of contracting with those providers.

