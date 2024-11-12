H.J. Res. 181, providing for Congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Labor relating to “Definition of ‘Employer’-Association Health Plans

H.J. Res. 181 would disapprove a final rule that took effect in July 2024, which rescinded a rule from 2018 that defined “employer” and established a pathway for groups of unrelated employers to form AHPs. The 2018 final rule also loosened regulation of AHPs and broadened the definition of “small employer” to include self‑employed people. Under H.J. Res. 181, disapproving the final 2024 rule would restore the 2018 rule in its entirety.

