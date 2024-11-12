News Release – DOH Issues Guidance for Existing Cesspool Use in Residential Kula
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIA‘ĀINA
KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
DOH ISSUES GUIDANCE FOR EXISTING CESSPOOL USE IN RESIDENTIAL KULA
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 12, 2024 24-143
HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is issuing Guidance for Existing Cesspool Use in Residential Kula, Maui. It was developed in an effort to support Kula residents affected by the wildfires, working to rebuild and reoccupy their homes.
This guidance follows a similar framework as the guidance for the Wahikuli Houselots Subdivision in Lahaina, but with significant differences due to the fact that neither the County of Maui nor private wastewater collection systems have plans for building wastewater treatment works for the Kula area.
The significant differences are:
- Cesspools must have a lining that is certified to be structurally sound by a Hawaiʻi licensed civil engineer.
- The rebuilt dwelling’s quantity of bedrooms may not exceed the quantity of bedrooms of the previous dwelling on the County of Maui record.
- The rebuilt dwelling may not have more than five bedrooms, even if the previous dwelling had more than five bedrooms, in accordance with Hawai‘i Administrative Rules, Chapter 11-62.
The County of Maui has been coordinating with the DOH in the development and implementation of this guidance, which allows wildfire-impacted homeowners to rebuild and reoccupy homes while ensuring the integrity of existing cesspools and without creating new cesspools.
# # #
Media Contact:
Kristen Wong
Information Specialist
Hawaiʻi State Department of Health
Phone: 808-586-4407
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.