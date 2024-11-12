Fish and Game offers mentored duck hunt to recent hunter education graduates

Each year, as bird seasons open, Idaho Fish and Game staff from the Magic Valley Region organize a mentored pheasant and duck hunt for a small number of recent graduates of in-person hunter education classes. These hunts provide opportunities for youth to experience a day in the field hunting upland birds or waterfowl. In 2024, the Magic Valley Region sponsored one mentored pheasant hunt and one mentored duck hunt.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.