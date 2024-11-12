Iowa Attorney General’s Office to Prosecute Non-Citizen for Illegal Voting in Palo Alto County
DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that her office will lead the prosecution against a non-U.S. citizen, legally residing in the United States, who was arrested in Palo Alto County for alleged voter fraud.
Irving Omar Ahumada Geronimo, a 35-year-old man from Graettinger, was arrested for two counts of election misconduct. He was charged for illegally registering to vote and voting on November 2, 2021, in a Graettinger city council and school board election. The Iowa Attorney General’s office has exclusive jurisdiction to prosecute election crimes.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
The Iowa Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case in Palo Alto County.
