Iowa Attorney General’s Office to Prosecute Non-Citizen for Illegal Voting in Palo Alto County

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that her office will lead the prosecution against a non-U.S. citizen, legally residing in the United States, who was arrested in Palo Alto County for alleged voter fraud.

Irving Omar Ahumada Geronimo, a 35-year-old man from Graettinger, was arrested for two counts of election misconduct. He was charged for illegally registering to vote and voting on November 2, 2021, in a Graettinger city council and school board election. The Iowa Attorney General’s office has exclusive jurisdiction to prosecute election crimes.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case in Palo Alto County.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov