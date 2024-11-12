Fort Buchanan's MMTS Systems improve Soldiers' marksmanship skills around Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico –

Personnel from the Fort Buchanan Training Support Center traveled to the west side of the island to train Soldiers assigned to the 77th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) on how to operate the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS) at the Army Reserve Center there, Oct 29 to Nov 3.

Rafael Saldana was the lead instructor for the event.

"We trained 1st Mission Support Command Soldiers to run the MMTS by themselves. We set up the MMTS and observed the device’s operation in more detail. We were always available to assist Soldiers with the equipment if needed," said Saldaña.

The MMTS is a portable Engagement Skills Trainer 2000, with expanded capabilities, such as mobility, weapons using CO2 to create recoil and interactive scenarios.

Staff Sgt. Nelson Medina Caballero, a finance management technician assigned to the 398th Finance Company, was one of the Soldiers receiving the training.

"Comparing the MMTS with the Engagement Skills Trainer 2000, this simulator allows you to be more realistic at the time that you are at the range. It provides the Soldiers the skills they need to employ their weapon systems downrange and for the qualification,” said Medina Caballero.

Staff Sgt. Abdin J. Caban, a Mortuary Affairs noncommissioned officer from the 311th Quartermaster Company, reflected on the MMTS's benefits.

"Most of the time, the units need to move around to do these types of specialized trainings. Having a simulator such as the MMTS available at your unit is very convenient and mitigates possible safety risks when transporting service members from Aguadilla or Mayaguez to Fort Buchanan or Camp Santiago. In addition, with the new system, it feels like you are really shooting. I recommend that units incorporate this type of training to achieve better results in their weapons qualification," said Caban.

The ability to deploy the MMTS to units around the island is a clear example of how Fort Buchanan, the only installation in the Caribbean, enables readiness.

For additional information about the MMTS, contact Rafael Saldana, Training Instructor, at rafael.j.saldana.civ@army.mil or 787-707-3090.

With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.