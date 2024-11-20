GI Windows Surgical raises $37M with healthcare providers and leading medtech companies joining forces in the Series B

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GI Windows Surgical, Westwood, MA, announced today that it has secured $37 million in additional funding to support the continued clinical development and planned commercialization of its Self-Forming Magnet, FlexagonTM and delivery systems.

GI Windows Surgical is engineering a revolutionary technology employing magnetic anastomosis to enable less invasive surgery marking the first significant breakthrough in this field in over 40 years.

This most recent financing was led by Orlando Health Ventures and joined by Rex Health Ventures with participation from existing investors including Johnson & Johnson Innovation–JJDC, JCInvestco, Fred Moll, MD, and an additional strategic investor.

“We saw this as a great opportunity to partner with a strong leadership team and an exciting technology to reshape the future of surgical procedures and bring tangible benefits to the healthcare system,” stated Yuriy Onyskiv of Orlando Health Ventures.

“I am pleased to see providers joining leading medtech companies to invest in the future of healthcare” commented Brian Tinkham, CEO of GI Windows Surgical. “We believe our team will revolutionize the surgical landscape, with the proceeds of this financing targeting enrollment of an FDA IDE clinical trial and commercial launch in the US in 2025”.

About GI Windows Surgical

GI Windows Corp is the global leader in magnetic anastomosis and less invasive delivery of self-forming magnets. The company is a clinical-stage medical device company dedicated to developing the first fundamental breakthrough in anastomoses technology in both delivery and tissue fusion, located in Westwood, MA. The company’s technology is not FDA approved.

