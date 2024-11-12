Council Approves Revisions to the Public Campaign Finance Law

MARYLAND, December 11 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The Montgomery County Council voted today to enact legislation that will amend the County’s public campaign finance law.

Established in Sept. 2014 through the enactment of Bill 16-14, the Public Election Fund provides public campaign financing for County Executive and County Council candidates. The purpose of the County’s campaign finance law is to encourage greater voter participation in County elections, increase opportunities for more residents to run for office and reduce the influence of large contributions from businesses, political action groups and other large organizations.

“Our democracy is at a crossroads. Given the recent national election, we need to return power to the voters and away from special interests. We must get big money out of politics,” said Councilmember Evan Glass. “This legislation is a step toward dismantling the barriers that have allowed big money to dominate our political system. We need to restore the power of individual voters and small dollar donors – a concept that is vital to a healthy democracy. Public financing is a critical step toward leveling the political playing field.” “Our public financing system is one way to ensure we have a range of people able to run for public office and keep the focus on residents and their needs,” Council Vice President Kate Stewart said. “I am glad to join my colleagues in updating our current system to make sure it is meeting these goals.”

“I’m a proud supporter – and user! – of the County’s public campaign finance system,” Councilmember Fani-González said. “It brings a greater say to ordinary citizens in the selection of their elected officials. But for it to continue to work as intended and keep pace with the traditional system, it needs to evolve with the times. That is why I am incredibly proud to have worked with Councilmember Glass, Council Vice President Stewart, and Councilmembers Albornoz, Mink, Balcombe and Sayles to pass legislation today to modernize our system.”

“Public campaign financing levels the playing field for those inspired to serve,” Councilmember Gabe Albornoz said. “I am proud to support this needed update to an important tool of democracy.”

“As a first-generation immigrant and former teacher sitting on the most diverse County Council in our history, I can say with confidence that our public campaign financing system has done exactly what it’s supposed to do: open doors,” said Councilmember Kristin Mink. “The updates the Council approved today will ensure that candidates using public financing can continue to run competitive, people-powered campaigns that don’t rely on big donors.”

“I am honored to support Bill 20-24 alongside my colleagues, as it introduces essential updates to the public campaign finance law in Montgomery County,” Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles said. “My experience running for an at-large seat in 2022, with the assistance of this program, has shown me the impact it can have. I am proud to be the first Black woman elected to the Council at-large, a milestone made possible by this initiative. The amendments in this legislation empower individuals from historically marginalized and underrepresented communities to launch well-resourced campaigns with publicly matched small-dollar donations. By implementing these changes, we will create more opportunities for residents to step forward as representatives, helping to ensure that our elected officials truly reflect our community’s vibrant cultural and geographic diversity.”

Bill 20-24, Public Campaign Financing – Amendments, will increase the maximum amount of funds a certified candidate may retain to pay post-election expenses, require periodic adjustments to permissible contribution limits and retention amounts based upon the Consumer Price Index and make updates and technical corrections throughout the public campaign financing law.

This legislation increases the amount of funds a certified candidate may retain for post-election expenses from $5,000 to $10,000 with this amount increasing every four years based upon inflation. The measure also increases the individual donor contribution limit from $250 to $500, increases the matching ratios from the Public Election Fund from 6:1 to 7:1 for the first $50 of a contribution to a candidate for County Executive, and increases the matching ratio from 4:1 to 5:1 for the first $50 of a contribution to a candidate for County Council. Additionally, Bill 20-24 removes the requirement for a Public Election Fund Committee, among other updates.

The lead sponsors of Bill 20-24 are Councilmember Glass, Council Vice President Stewart, and Councilmembers Fani-González, Albornoz, Mink, Marilyn Balcombe and Sayles.

