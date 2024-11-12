AG Kaul announces $160,000 settlement with Gundersen Lutheran Administrative Services for alleged air pollution violations

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a $160,000 settlement with Gundersen Lutheran Administrative Services, Inc. The settlement resolves a civil environmental enforcement action against the company for alleged violations of its air pollution control permit and state air pollution control regulations for the company’s operation of a wood-fired boiler in La Crosse County, Wisconsin.

“Air pollution control permits help protect clean air by keeping pollution in check,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Facilities must comply with their permits.”

The State’s Complaint alleges 12 total violations related to a boiler that primarily burns wood waste to produce heat and steam to generate electricity for the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Campus buildings in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Four violations allege that the company exceeded its permit’s limitations or failed to monitor and notify DNR about the boiler’s emissions of carbon monoxide. Three violations allege that the company failed to properly calibrate, maintain, and operate; properly calculate emissions from; or maintain records for an opacity pollution monitoring system. One violation alleges that that the company failed to perform required particulate matter emissions testing. Two violations allege that the company failed to submit regular monitoring reports, and two violations allege that the company failed to maintain records about tune-ups and inspections related to the wood-fired boiler.

The proposed agreement requires the company to pay a total of $160,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, and court costs. The Order for Judgment was signed by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott L. Horne on November 7, 2024.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance approved the proposed resolution on September 26, 2024.

Assistant Attorney General Zachary B. Corrigan represented the State and worked closely with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to obtain this result.