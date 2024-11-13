Karma Health Joins Nova Southeastern University's Innovation Center as HealthTech Partner

Strategic partnership accelerates healthcare innovation in South Florida, combining Karma Health's technology solutions with NSU's research expertise

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karma Health, a leading innovator in healthcare marketing and operational solutions, announced its partnership with Nova Southeastern University's Innovation Center today as their newest HealthTech Partner. This strategic collaboration aims to accelerate healthcare technology innovation and foster entrepreneurial growth in South Florida's burgeoning health tech ecosystem.

The partnership will provide Karma Health with access to the Innovation Center's state-of-the-art facilities, collaborative workspace, and robust network of industry experts while contributing to the center's mission of driving technological advancement in healthcare.

"We are thrilled to join NSU's Innovation Center as a HealthTech Partner," said Eric Rosado, CEO of Karma Health. "This partnership, combined with our presence in South Florida's premier innovation hub, creates tremendous opportunities for collaboration and growth. We look forward to leveraging the center's resources and network to accelerate our mission of transforming healthcare delivery through innovative technology solutions."

The Innovation Center offers a dynamic environment for technology companies to develop and scale their solutions while benefiting from NSU's extensive healthcare and research expertise.

"Welcoming Karma Health as our HealthTech Partner marks an exciting new chapter at the Levan Center," said Shanine Gilpin, M.B.A., Program Manager, Programs & Membership at NSU's Innovation Center. "Together, we are set to transform health innovations, making a difference for our community and beyond. The future is bright, and we are honored to be part of Karma Health’s transformative journey!"

Karma Health will maintain dedicated space within the Innovation Center, facilitating collaboration with other industry leaders, researchers, and entrepreneurs in the healthcare technology sector.

About Karma Health

Karma Health is a leading provider of innovative healthcare marketing and operational solutions, dedicated to improving healthcare delivery through technology-driven approaches. The company's suite of solutions helps healthcare providers optimize their operations and enhance patient engagement.

About NSU's Innovation Center

The NSU Innovation Center serves as South Florida's premier innovation hub, providing entrepreneurs and established companies with the resources, expertise, and collaborative environment needed to accelerate growth and drive technological advancement.

