Pine Hosting Expands Project Zomboid Server Options, Enhancing Custom Gameplay for Fans

Pine Hosting is now offering expanded features to enhance the player experience and gameplay options for Project Zomboid enthusiasts.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pine Hosting , a leading provider of dedicated game servers , has announced an expansion of its server options for Project Zomboid , an open-world survival horror game known for its intense gameplay and immersive zombie apocalypse setting. Developed by The Indie Stone, Project Zomboid invites players to navigate a world overrun by zombies, where survival depends on resourcefulness, strategy, and teamwork. With Pine Hosting’s dedicated Project Zomboid server hosting, players can fully customize their gaming experience, offering more control and a seamless environment to play with friends.Designed to deliver peak performance, Pine Hosting’s servers use the latest hardware with high-speed M.2 SSDs, eliminating lag to ensure a smooth experience for even the most intense game sessions. Maintaining a 99.99% uptime, the servers are backed by high industry standards to provide a reliable, stable connection at all times. Pine Hosting provides advanced DDoS protection through CosmicGuard, safeguarding gameplay from online attacks to ensure a secure, uninterrupted experience.Other user-friendly features include a one-click workshop installer, a mod manager, task scheduling, and a file manager, allowing players to integrate mods and manage their server’s settings seamlessly. Additionally, Pine Hosting’s 24/7 support team, composed of developers and seasoned server owners, is available around the clock to assist with any issues, ensuring that players’ servers remain active and optimized.Pine Hosting’s advanced server solutions bring new depth and possibilities to Project Zomboid, creating a seamless and enriched gaming experience for fans worldwide.About Pine Hosting:Pine Hosting was founded to simplify game server hosting for users of all experience levels. Driven by a team of dedicated gamers, knowledgeable support staff, and experienced developers, Pine Hosting stands out for its attention to detail and exceptional customer service. Thanks to its focus on reliability, performance, and feature-rich offerings, the company has quickly become a favorite among first-time server owners and established server networks alike. Pine Hosting provides clients with top-tier hosting solutions powered by high-performance hardware and premium network blends. The intuitive Pine Panel ensures a seamless hosting experience, making it the ideal choice for all hosting needs.

