Multiverse Computing Launches Singularity Machine Learning Classification Function in IBM’s Qiskit Functions Catalog

DONOSTIA-SAN SEBASTIáN, SPAIN, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multiverse Computing , a leading quantum AI software company, today announced the launch of Singularity Machine Learning - Classification within IBM’s recently launched Qiskit Functions Catalog. IBM deployed Qiskit Functions to provide developers, researchers, computational and data scientists with advanced tools such as Singularity Machine Learning (ML), which is capable of training and running new AI models with ease and simplicity.As one of the first third-party services offered within IBM’s Qiskit Functions, Singularity ML is a cloud service that uses quantum machine learning for solving supervised learning problems. These are the best QPU results Multiverse Computing has observed using QML in the literature so far.Singularity Machine Learning speeds up the development of use case-specific quantum solutions because it easily integrates with standard ML libraries and workflows. This allows users to design custom solutions via Singularity ML without changing current processes.“This new ecosystem that connects our software with IBM’s quantum compute power creates the perfect opportunity for developers to start building new quantum machine learning models,” said Enrique Lizaso Olmos, co-founder and CEO of Multiverse Computing. “Now that these solutions from Multiverse Computing are available to a wide range of users, more businesses will see the advantage of using quantum techniques to develop a competitive edge.”As part of IBM’s Qiskit Functions Catalog, the functionality and benefits of Multiverse Computing’s technology is now available to IBM Quantum Premium Plan users, many of whom are working with IBM to advance quantum computing in healthcare and life sciences, high-energy physics, materials development, optimization, sustainability, and more.“We look forward to how developers across the quantum community will be able to explore, and push the boundaries of what is possible with quantum machine learning models, through Multiverse Computing’s Singularity ML Qiskit Functions service. As we move along our roadmap towards ever larger, more powerful quantum systems, we believe that our partners’ contributions to the Qiskit Functions Catalog will help accelerate this algorithm and application development,” said Scott Crowder, Vice President, Quantum Adoption and Business Development, IBM.Multiverse Computing is making it easier for a wide range of users across industries to build new quantum machine learning models for applying and scaling practical applications of quantum computers.About Multiverse ComputingMultiverse Computing is a leading quantum AI software company dedicated to applying quantum and quantum-inspired AI solutions to address complex challenges in finance, energy, manufacturing, logistics, space, life sciences, healthcare and defence, delivering tangible value today. The company of 160 full-time employees has been recognized as one of the 100 Most Promising Companies in AI by CB Insights and won the 2024 Future Unicorn award from DigitalEurope.Leveraging expertise in quantum and quantum-inspired AI algorithms, the company maximizes results from both current quantum devices and classical high-performance computers. Its flagship product, Singularity, allows professionals across all industries to leverage quantum computing to speed up and improve the accuracy of optimization and AI models without being an expert in quantum. The company has also developed CompactifAI , a LLM compressor which uses quantum-inspired tensor networks to make large language models or any convolutional neural network more efficient and portable.Multiverse Computing has offices in Spain, Canada, France, Germany, UK, Italy, and US. For more information, please contact us at sales@multiversecomputing.com

