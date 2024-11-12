American Indian Respiratory Health Initiative Kicks Off with Fireside Chat and Tele-town Hall

The town hall is part of an ongoing initiative to raise awareness of respiratory illnesses, promote vaccination and improve the overall health of American Indian communities throughout North Carolina. The initiative is guided by a newly formed American Indian Respiratory Health Advisory Group, composed of leaders and health care providers throughout North Carolina’s tribal communities.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs, will host a live fireside chat and tele-town hall on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m., to discuss the updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines and other steps to protect tribal communities against severe respiratory illness, hospitalization and long-term respiratory health complications. Panelists will also discuss ways people can find nearby health care providers and access care, as well as how to access free or low-cost vaccines.

The fireside chat will stream live from the NCDHHS Facebook and YouTube accounts, where viewers can submit questions. The event also includes a tele-town hall, which invites people by phone to listen in and submit questions. People can also dial into the event by calling 855-756-7520 Ext.114212#.

The American Indian community is among those most severely impacted by respiratory viruses — double that of white, non-Hispanic individuals. Seasonal vaccines are the best way to prevent people ages 6 months and older from experiencing severe cases of flu and COVID-19, especially for those who are at a higher risk of complications from the viruses. This includes people who are under 5 and those 65 and older, pregnant and/or living with chronic medical conditions. Updated vaccines are needed even if individuals have received vaccinations in the past. The updated vaccines were developed to protect against current virus strains.

In addition to flu and COVID-19 vaccines, RSV vaccines are now available for older adults and pregnant women. Some babies and children under 2 may also need to receive an immunization to help build protection against RSV.

Testing and treatment are available to catch virus cases early and help prevent severe illness. Reach out to a health care provider as soon as symptoms begin to test for the flu, COVID-19 or RSV and see if treatment is needed.

Visit MySpot.nc.gov for information, guidance and resources on seasonal vaccines and how they support respiratory health.