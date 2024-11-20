New Festive Season Experiences with a Sunny Twist

Festive Season at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, hotels around the globe are crafting curated experiences to celebrate the festive spirit in these warm weather destinations, from the shores of Bali to the islands of the Maldives and the landscapes of South Africa.This holiday season on the “Island of Gods,” guests can immerse themselves with a blend of tradition and modernity that make up Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach ’s festive programming. Situated on Bali’s most iconic beachfront, guests can participate in a series of authentic Balinese experiences this Christmas and New Year's. The festivities begin with a Family-Style dinner on Christmas Eve, followed by brunch on Christmas Day, combining seasonal charm with the Balinese culture. Kids can enjoy a special lineup of activities including holiday card and tree decorating, movie nights, and a treasure hunt, all complete with a visit from Santa. Christmas Day Dinner is served at the beachfront restaurant, SugarSand, and offers a 5-course Japanese tasting menu. New Year's Eve dinner continues to elevate holiday dining, featuring a 5-course Omakase set menu, ringing in the new year with Balinese flavors alongside panoramic ocean views. Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to celebrate the festive season in the warmth of the Baa Atoll and enjoy the holiday cheer with Maldivian traditions. From December 21, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the property kicks off the festivities with a Christmas Tree Illumination Ceremony, where Christmas carols and twinkling lights mark the beginning of the celebration. On Christmas Eve, the property hosts a beachfront cocktail celebration, followed by a Christmas Eve Gala Dinner, featuring traditional Maldivian delights that reflect the spirit of the holidays. On Christmas morning, Santa will visit to bring holiday cheer, accompanied by a spread of gourmet dishes for a family breakfast. In addition to the big festivities, throughout the stay, guests can also take part in activities such as getting festive nail designs at the spa, learning to bake a Christmas cake from scratch, seasonal cocktail-making classes or planting a Christmas tree in Milaidhoo’s coral garden, contributing to the thriving growth of marine life in the destination. Guests can finish the year off on New Year’s Eve with a gala dinner, live entertainment, and a countdown under the stars, leading up to a fireworks display to welcome 2025. Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch, South Africa, offers a holiday experience filled with festive activities and culinary delights. The season begins with "A Summer Dream," an open-air performance from December 13 to 15, where families can enjoy an evening under the stars alongside offerings from the Picnickery. This will include gourmet picnic baskets featuring seasonal favorites like rolled ham hock terrine, rotisserie chicken, and braised leg of lamb, allowing them to savor the farm’s produce. As the holiday spirit continues, lively music events take place every Friday and Saturday evening from December 20 to January 11, featuring local musician Mapumba Cilombo. Visitors can explore a variety of locally crafted gifts that support community artisans, making it easy to find meaningful presents for loved ones.Reopening in 2025, the refurbished hotel on the family-owned Spier Wine Farm will offer 80 luxury rooms in a village style layout in South Africa's world-renowned Cape Floral Kingdom. A new restaurant and garden room, expanded pool and bar, rooftop bar with spectacular views, and Wellness Spa and Cape Herbal Bath will be available to exclusively to hotel guests.

