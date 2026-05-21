SECRET ATLAS UNVEILS SIX NEW SINGLE CABINS ABOARD MV FREYA

Freya Cabin Zodiac and Freya in Svalbard

Solo travel on an Arctic expedition is about sharing those experiences with a group of like-minded individuals and to feel part of a small expedition team.” — Michele D’Agostino

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expedition Micro Cruise specialist Secret Atlas has announced a redesign of its flagship vessel, MV Freya, now featuring six dedicated single cabins for independent explorers.By reconfiguring MV Freya, Secret Atlas offers half of its guest capacity to solo travelers without any additional costs or single supplements. The new layout includes four Classic Single cabins, allowing six out of 12 passengers the luxury of their own private space.“We’ve seen a fundamental shift in how people want to explore the polar regions,” said Michele D’Agostino, Co-Founder of Secret Atlas. “Solo travel on an Arctic expedition is about sharing those experiences with a group of like-minded individuals and to feel part of a small expedition team. By dedicating half of MV Freya to single occupancy, we’re creating a space where independent adventurers can enjoy the intimacy of a 12-person expedition while having a private space to relax at the end of the day.”Each of the six new cabins features a spacious en-suite, providing a comfortable "home away from home" after a day of Zodiac and on-land excursions. Traveling with a small group of just 12 like-minded explorers fosters a natural community, creating the ideal setting for a solo traveler. Whether spotting polar bears on the pack ice or sharing stories from the day over dinner, guests connect with fellow travellers in a safe, intimate environment.Secret Atlas has a range of Expedition Micro Cruises available for solo travelers to the Arctic this summer including a 10-day Svalbard Summer Micro Cruise departing in June, July and August. Travelers looking to explore both Greenland and Svalbard in one journey can explore the Northeast Greenland National Park Micro Cruise itinerary.For more information on Secret Atlas’ Expedition Micro Cruises for solo travelers, please visit here.About Secret AtlasLaunched in 2019 and run by Explorers for Explorers, Secret Atlas trips are curated for people that want to enjoy the spirit of exploration and be a part of an intimate experience rather than joining an overcrowded commercial cruise. Secret Atlas pioneering Expedition Micro Cruises take the smallest group sizes in the Arctic (only 12 guests) and Antarctic (only 44 guests) offering guests an authentic, unrivalled experience free from the crowds of larger vessels. To find out more about Secret Atlas, visit www.secretatlas.com

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