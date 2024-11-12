CyberCool CMU Integrated Liquid Cooling Solution

STULZ will showcase advanced liquid cooling solutions at SC24, including Immersion Cooling, CyberCool CMU, and CyberRack. Visit Booth #1748 for demos.

Our participation at SC24 underscores STULZ’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art cooling solutions that address the unique challenges of high-performance computing,” — Lane Gregory

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STULZ to Exhibit Cutting-Edge Liquid Cooling Solutions at SC24

FSTULZ, a global leader in mission-critical cooling solutions, is excited to announce its participation in SC24, the premier international conference for high-performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis. The event will take place from November 17-22, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

At Booth #1748, STULZ will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of liquid cooling technologies, designed to meet the evolving demands of high-performance computing (HPC) and data center environments. Visitors can have an up-close look at all of STULZ’s solutions, which deliver unmatched efficiency, flexibility, and scalability for HPC workloads.

STULZ USA Director of Technology Dave Meadows, will present on how to prevent accelerated degradation of liquid cooled copper cold plates: Standards and best practices for 2024 at SC24 on Tuesday, November 19th at 4:15pm.

Featured Products

1. Immersion Cooling Solutions

STULZ’s Immersion Cooling technology provides unparalleled heat removal for high-density computing environments. By submerging servers in a dielectric liquid, this solution eliminates the need for traditional air cooling and significantly improves energy efficiency. It’s an ideal choice for organizations aiming to maximize performance while reducing their carbon footprint.

2. CyberCool CMU

The STULZ Coolant Distribution Unit CyberCool CMU plays a central role in both direct liquid-to-chip and immersion cooling solutions, maximizing heat exchange within a compact footprint. It isolates the Facility Water System (FWS) from the Technology Cooling System (TCS) and precisely controls coolant supply temperature and flow rate while consuming minimal power. The CyberCool CMU is engineered for reliability and efficiency, featuring components such as water pumps, brazed plate heat exchangers, water valves, stainless steel pipes, and advanced controllers.

3. CyberRack

The CyberRack system is a state-of-the-art rack-based liquid cooling solution. It integrates directly with server racks, providing efficient and targeted cooling to individual components. With its compact design and low-maintenance operation, the CyberRack is perfect for space-constrained environments requiring superior heat management.

4. Integrated Liquid Cooling Solutions

STULZ’s Integrated Liquid Cooling Solution combines various technologies into a unified platform, enabling end-to-end liquid cooling from the chip to the facility level. This comprehensive approach enhances cooling efficiency and reduces operational complexity, offering a turnkey solution for modern data centers.

Why Visit STULZ at SC24?

In addition to these products, STULZ experts will be on hand to discuss the company’s ongoing innovations in liquid cooling. Attendees can explore new equipment and gain insights into how STULZ technologies are shaping the future of HPC cooling.

“Our participation at SC24 underscores STULZ’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art cooling solutions that address the unique challenges of high-performance computing,” said Lane Gregory, Director of Sales Operations & Marketing at STULZ USA. “We’re excited to showcase our extensive liquid cooling portfolio and demonstrate how STULZ is driving sustainability and efficiency in data centers worldwide.”

For more information about STULZ liquid cooling solutions, visit STULZ Liquid Cooling.

About STULZ

STULZ is a global leader in mission-critical cooling solutions, offering a wide range of products and services for data centers, healthcare, industrial applications, and beyond. With over 70 years of experience, STULZ combines engineering excellence with cutting-edge technology to deliver reliable, energy-efficient solutions tailored to the needs of its customers.

Media Contact

Lane Gregory

Director of Sales Operations & Marketing, STULZ USA

Phone: +1 (301) 620-2033

Email: lgregory@stulz-ats.com

Discover Liquid Cooling

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.