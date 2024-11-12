Community invited to learn about East Wenatchee Corridor Project at public meetings Nov. 20, 21

WENATCHEE – The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting people who travel on or live near State Route 28 in East Wenatchee to learn more about the SR 28 East Wenatchee Corridor Project.

The project will improve safety and mobility along Sunset Highway between 9th Street and Hadley Street in East Wenatchee, including expanding from two lanes to four lanes, installing sidewalks and making intersection improvements.

Construction is scheduled for 2028-2029.

Two in-person open house events will be held. The same information will be shared both nights, so people interested in attending only need to attend one meeting. Se habla Espanol.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 21.

Where: Cascade Elementary School cafeteria: 2330 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee.

Details: Doors will open at 4 p.m. There will be no formal presentation. Staff will be available at informational tables to answer questions, including proposed pedestrian, bike and other improvements. There will be a station to sign up for future updates.

More information is available on the SR 28 East Wenatchee Corridor Project website: wsdot.wa.gov/construction-planning/search-projects/sr-28-east-wenatchee-corridor-improvements