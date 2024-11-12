Governor appoints Steve Graham as New Mexico Film Office director

​SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Steve Graham as the new division director of the New Mexico Film Office.

Graham begins work today.

“Steve Graham is a native New Mexican whose deep roots and extensive background in film and television production make him an outstanding choice for this position,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “His proven leadership and innovative approach will continue to elevate New Mexico as a premier film destination, creating more opportunities for our talented local workforce and promoting diverse voices.”

Born and raised in New Mexico, Graham has more than 25 years of experience managing film and television productions, with credits that include Black Summer (Netflix), Walker: Independence (CBS Studios), and Z Nation (Syfy). His understanding of New Mexico’s film landscape, industry unions, and local production needs, paired with his national and global perspective, has prepared him to lead and grow the New Mexico film industry.

“I’m honored to lead the New Mexico Film Office and work to strengthen a local industry that has always been close to my heart,” Graham said. “Our state has an extraordinary pool of creative talent, and I am committed to ensuring that we continue to grow, innovate, and provide meaningful opportunities for New Mexicans in film.”

Graham’s involvement extends beyond film sets. He is active in organizations such as the Producers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America and supports local initiatives, including the Santa Fe Film and New Media Council and the Stagecoach Foundation. Known for his strategic thinking and community engagement, Graham is dedicated to fostering a collaborative environment that benefits both filmmakers and the state.