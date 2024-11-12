VCBB to Hold Trainings for Potential BEAD Bidders

Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) staff will begin training sessions and office hours this week to prepare potential bidders for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

The first training session will be held on Friday, November 15, and will cover the BEAD Request for Applications (RFA), which is available to review on our webpage. We will hold office hours on Tuesday, November 19.

The second training session will be on Friday, November 22, and will cover Vermont’s BEAD Scoring Guide. The Scoring Guide is not yet public, but it will be made available before the training. We will have a second office hours which will be announced on our webpage when it is scheduled.

The training sessions will be 90 minutes, with a planned 45 minutes of presentation followed by 45 minutes for questions. Office hours will be 90 minutes and are designed to be open time to bring questions. We will also be releasing FAQ on our webpage that responds to the many comments and questions received on the draft RFA.

Once the training sessions are over, the next step in the BEAD process will be the opening of the pre-proposal window, which is scheduled for early December. Please direct any questions to VCBB.BEAD@vermont.gov. For more information on the training and office hours, as well as the links to attend, go to our webpage.