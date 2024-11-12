Magic Valley Winter Feeding Advisory Committee to meet November 19

Magic Valley Winter Feeding Advisory Meeting

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, 6 p.m. MST

Address: Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Magic Valley Regional Office, 324 S 417 E Jerome, ID 83338

Winter Feeding Advisory Committees assist the Department with assessing winter conditions and make recommendations to regional staff about winter feeding based on local conditions. Each regional committee is made up of five local citizens who monitor winter conditions and make recommendations to regional Fish and Game staff about feeding big game.

The Magic Valley Regional Winter Feeding Advisory Committee was established in the region because of its history of putting in emergency feeding sites during severe winters.

Committee members can meet several times each winter if conditions are warranted, as they monitor local weather, wildlife distribution and landscape conditions. Committee members can also receive input from residents in their communities and communicate their thoughts with Fish and Game staff on a regular basis.

Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.

Magic Valley Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting agenda

Introductions

History of Winter Feeding and Overview of Policy in Magic Valley Region

Current Wildlife Population and Weather Conditions

Update on Wildfire and Disease

Committee Reappointments

Adjourn

Listen-only participation available by calling (208) 644-6338.

Members of the public are invited to the meeting and welcome to attend.