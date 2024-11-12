Miami Joins MIT Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program (REAP)

Published on November 12, 2024

The City of Miami has been selected to participate in the prestigious MIT Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program (REAP), an initiative led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management. Miami will be part of Cohort 11, joining a select group of global cities committed to accelerating innovation-driven entrepreneurship.

"Miami's selection for MIT's Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program underscores our city's exceptional capacity to lead in innovation-driven economic development,” said Mayor Francis X. Suarez. “This opportunity, typically reserved for entire nations or large regions, highlights Miami's unique strengths and our commitment to fostering a world-class entrepreneurial ecosystem."

MIT REAP is renowned for its rigorous approach to enhancing regional entrepreneurial ecosystems through intensive workshops, expert mentoring, and action-driven projects. Over the course of the two-year program, Miami’s team will collaborate with MIT faculty and global peers to design and deploy strategies that harness the city’s unique assets while addressing its specific challenges.

The team’s participation is expected to drive significant long-term benefits, including job creation, increased investment in local startups, and the establishment of Miami as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Miami’s participation will be championed by Micaela Brandy Alvarez, Jason Saltzman, and Ethan James Appleby—all seasoned leaders in their respective fields, bringing diverse experience and vision to the program.

Micaela Brandy Alvarez is a Global Operations Leader with a proven record of delivering proof-of-concept and feasibility projects to full-scale manufacturing capabilities. She has built nine plants across diverse regions and deployed over a billion dollars in capital for top global CPG brands, midsize manufacturers, and startups. Alvarez's expertise in global strategy, combined with her deep operational skills, will be instrumental in aligning Miami's entrepreneurial ecosystem for success within the REAP framework. "This program will allow us to harness Miami's strengths and foster scalable solutions to empower businesses and communities globally," said Alvarez.

Ethan James Appleby operates at the crossroads of education, venture investing, and community building. A seasoned design-thinking consultant, venture-backed founder, and venture investor, Appleby has launched and scaled products that address complex challenges for startups, governments, and world-leading brands. His background in strategic innovation and community engagement makes him a valuable asset in guiding Miami's efforts through the REAP program. Appleby remarked, "I believe Miami is at a transformative moment for the city's entrepreneurial landscape, and if it achieves its potential, it will be home to the modern-day Renaissance. MIT REAP is a key piece to connect Miami's talent and innovation with global expertise."

Together, these Champions will spearhead Miami’s participation in MIT REAP, leveraging their combined experience to mobilize key stakeholders—including government, entrepreneurs, corporates, investors, and academic institutions—to develop and implement a cohesive strategy for regional growth.

For more information on Miami’s participation in MIT REAP or to get involved, please contact mbrandy@mit.edu.

About MIT REAP: The MIT Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program (REAP) is a global initiative that helps regions design and implement strategies to accelerate innovation-driven entrepreneurship. The program engages leaders from five key stakeholder groups—government, risk capital, corporates, entrepreneurs, and universities—to work together in developing an action plan that drives economic growth.