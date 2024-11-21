SmartDraft Inks First Distribution Partnership with Leading Civil Engineering Consulting Firm, ZenTek Consultants

Productivity Tools for Civil Engineers

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartDraft partners with ZenTek Consultants in a strategic distribution alliance to advance a powerful joint offering to the Civil Engineering Market.SmartDraft, Inc announces its first distribution partnership with Zentek Consultants, LLC for the full suite of SmartDraft products catering to the BricsCAD Pro ecosystem. This partnership combines a powerful toolkit for the Civil Engineering market with industry leading training and customization software services.SmartDraft, a powerful toolkit within the BricsCAD Pro ecosystem, leverages time saving commands which helps Civil Engineers, Surveyors and Drafting professionals maximize their productivity. Tasks and commands which often took hours to execute now are delivered in seconds. The toolkit which offers over 300 commands is fully integrated within BricsCAD Pro version 25 and has backward compatibility for the last 5 versions. It has helped countless firms, from the 2-person Civil consulting firm to a 50 person Survey firm deliver projects on time consistently.As a prominent distributor in the design software domain, ZenTek Consultants’ mission is to help clients build their business for the future. From preliminary planning through final implementation, ZenTek Consultants brings years of technical experience to help firms make best use of the technology they already own and help guide them to the latest technology solutions they’re going to need to stay ahead of their competitors.This is a significant partnership with ZenTek Consultants which bolsters our growth strategy and we are confident that the team at ZenTek Consultants has the skills to bring our unique capabilities to a market that is constantly in need of innovative tools. Furthermore, this relationship offers opportunities for us by leveraging ZenTek’s extensive experience as a trusted training and delivery provider in addition to offering complimentary products in the Civil Engineering Ecosystem.Mr. Rex Cooper, President and Founder of SmartDraft noted: “We believe this is a very strategic move to work with ZenTek Consultants to expand and build awareness of the SmartDraft product portfolio. Today the challenge that many firms face is finding cost effective CAD Solution from a dependable partner. We find that ZenTek Consultants customization of BricsCAD Pro with SmartDraft addresses that need and will really be a boon to the marketplace.”James Coppinger, Principal of ZenTek Consultants explains, “We see the marriage of BricsCAD Pro and SmartDraft as a perfect union to dramatically improve surveying and infrastructure CAD workflows. People who have been using basic CAD systems, with expensive survey overlays, to generate (simple) 2D plans will see game changing efficiency gains with SmartDraft for a fraction of what they’re paying today. SmartDraft and BricsCAD Pro together provide fully-functional 3D surfacing tools, contouring, labeling, and automated field-to-finish drafting. With this collaboration, what currently takes days can now be accomplished in minutes. ZenTek Consultants is thrilled to establish this partnership, which changes the way the infrastructure world works for the better.” The strategic partnership between SmartDraft and ZenTek Consultants epitomizes a shared commitment to business excellence, innovation, and enhancing customer value.About SmartDraft, IncSmartDraft, established in 1989, set its mission to provide powerful productivity tools for Civil Engineers, Surveyors, Land Planners, and Mapping professionals, with a focus on providing low cost and comprehensive software solutions. SmartDraft provides the Engineering communities with the tools necessary to create civil engineering plan sets more rapidly and consistently than BricsCADproducts straight out of the box. What this means to, the Design Professional, is that less time is spent trying to manually make plan sets follow standards and instead focus on making sure they contain the necessary design information. Get more information about SmartDraft here: https://smartdraft.com/ About ZenTek Consultants:ZenTek Consultants, established in 2016, brings years of experience recommending, implementing, and configuring software and technology solutions to help Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing firms make best use of the technology they already own by developing, customizing, and implementing the software and workflow processes they need to become more profitable. Learn more at https://www.zentekconsultants.net/ Press Contactsales@smartdraft.com

