The Netherlands presents logo for NATO Summit 2025

On 24 and 25 June the Netherlands will be hosting the NATO Summit 2025 at the World Forum The Hague. Today the Netherlands presented the Summit logo in the World Forum.

NATO Summit 2025 Logo

The logo designed for this Summit reflects the strength of cooperation within NATO, and its adaptability in times of flux. We have chosen a logo where the stylised blades of a wind turbine, combined with the Dutch coastline, visually represent movement. The logo will be used in communications about the Summit and will be on display in The Hague before and during the event.

Major logistical operation

Organising the NATO Summit is one of the biggest logistical operations to be conducted in the Netherlands in decades. It involves a large number of government organisations, including several ministries, Rijkswaterstaat, the municipality of The Hague, the police and Schiphol Airport. In the run-up to the summit, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence will support a number of events aimed at raising public awareness about the issues to be discussed at the summit.

NATO allies

At the previous summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania, NATO allies asked the Netherlands to organise the 2025 event. This is the first time since NATO’s founding in 1949 that the Netherlands is hosting a NATO Summit. NATO is committed to the principle that an attack on one is an attack on all. We support and protect each other on the basis of that principle.