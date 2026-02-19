After 4 years of war, the Netherlands continues to support Ukraine

NETHERLANDS, February 19 - News item | 19-02-2026 | 09:12

On 24 February 2022 Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Every day, the Ukrainian people fight for their lives and liberty – and for the security of Europe as a whole. Together with its allies, the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine in defending itself against Russian aggression.

Why is the Netherlands’ continued support so important?

For Ukraine and its people

Russia has caused devastation to the daily lives of millions of Ukrainians. Many towns and villages have been completely destroyed by Russian bombs and missiles. Ever since 2014, Ukrainians in the areas occupied by Russia have been suffering violence and oppression. In several reports the UN has concluded that the Russian army is guilty of murder, torture, rape and the abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children. Ukrainians have shown incredible resilience against Russia’s aggression. With international support, Ukrainians have now been defending their country for four years.

Russia started the war. And Russia could end it at any time.

For the security of Europe as a whole

This is a war not only against Ukraine, but also against key values that Ukraine, the Netherlands and Europe as a whole stand for: territorial integrity, the right to self-determination and the importance of human rights. Russia is also stepping up its efforts to undermine countries across Europe. This includes cyberattacks, sabotage, election interference and the dissemination of fake news. By defending itself against Russia, Ukraine is fighting for the security of Europe.

An end to this war must mean a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Ending the war by means of a quick fix will give Russia the opportunity to try its luck again in the future. And a just and lasting peace can only be achieved if all parties are involved. There can be no decisions on Ukraine and on Europe without Ukraine and Europe’s engagement.

For a world in which aggression is not rewarded

If Russia gets what it wants, there will be consequences for the whole world. That would send a signal to Russia and other countries that aggression reaps rewards. A shift from international rules and agreements to the principle of ‘might makes right’ could trigger a global rise in territorial conflicts.

Peace through strength, not war through weakness.

Ukraine must be able to defend itself. And Russia must be made to pay a high price for its aggression. That is why the Dutch government continues to provide unwavering support to Ukraine. To help secure a positive outcome to the war, based on the principle of achieving peace through strength, not risking further war by showing weakness.

Dutch support for Ukraine

Together with its allies, the Netherlands continues to support Ukraine. For example, the Netherlands is providing: