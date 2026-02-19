After 4 years of war, the Netherlands continues to support Ukraine
NETHERLANDS, February 19 - News item | 19-02-2026 | 09:12
On 24 February 2022 Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Every day, the Ukrainian people fight for their lives and liberty – and for the security of Europe as a whole. Together with its allies, the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine in defending itself against Russian aggression.
Why is the Netherlands’ continued support so important?
For Ukraine and its people
Russia has caused devastation to the daily lives of millions of Ukrainians. Many towns and villages have been completely destroyed by Russian bombs and missiles. Ever since 2014, Ukrainians in the areas occupied by Russia have been suffering violence and oppression. In several reports the UN has concluded that the Russian army is guilty of murder, torture, rape and the abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children. Ukrainians have shown incredible resilience against Russia’s aggression. With international support, Ukrainians have now been defending their country for four years.
Russia started the war. And Russia could end it at any time.
For the security of Europe as a whole
This is a war not only against Ukraine, but also against key values that Ukraine, the Netherlands and Europe as a whole stand for: territorial integrity, the right to self-determination and the importance of human rights. Russia is also stepping up its efforts to undermine countries across Europe. This includes cyberattacks, sabotage, election interference and the dissemination of fake news. By defending itself against Russia, Ukraine is fighting for the security of Europe.
An end to this war must mean a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Ending the war by means of a quick fix will give Russia the opportunity to try its luck again in the future. And a just and lasting peace can only be achieved if all parties are involved. There can be no decisions on Ukraine and on Europe without Ukraine and Europe’s engagement.
For a world in which aggression is not rewarded
If Russia gets what it wants, there will be consequences for the whole world. That would send a signal to Russia and other countries that aggression reaps rewards. A shift from international rules and agreements to the principle of ‘might makes right’ could trigger a global rise in territorial conflicts.
Peace through strength, not war through weakness.
Ukraine must be able to defend itself. And Russia must be made to pay a high price for its aggression. That is why the Dutch government continues to provide unwavering support to Ukraine. To help secure a positive outcome to the war, based on the principle of achieving peace through strength, not risking further war by showing weakness.
Dutch support for Ukraine
Together with its allies, the Netherlands continues to support Ukraine. For example, the Netherlands is providing:
- Military support: this includes equipment, such as munitions, F-16 aircraft and anti-aircraft systems, along with training for Ukrainian military personnel.
- Justice for Ukraine: working to ensure that war crimes do not go unpunished and that people who have suffered damage, loss or injury in the war receive compensation. The Netherlands will also host the International Claims Commission for Ukraine, dealing with compensation claims for damage inflicted in Ukraine during the war.
- Reconstruction: support to repair damage where it is most needed: water mains, roads, hospitals and the electrical grid. This support is crucial so that Ukraine can continue to function.
- Sanctions against Russia: the sanctions imposed by EU member states are isolating Russia and hurting its economy. That makes it harder and more expensive for Russia to keep the war going.
- Humanitarian aid: helping Dutch, Ukrainian and international organisations to provide emergency aid, ensure the availability of drinking water, medicine and food, provide protection and assist civilian victims.
- DNA kits for missing Ukrainian children: these DNA kits are used to reunite Ukrainian children abducted by Russia with their families. In early 2026, the Netherlands contributed an additional €2 million for these DNA kits.
- Protection of Ukrainian cultural heritage: Russia is deliberately attacking cultural targets in Ukraine, in an attempt to erase Ukraine’s culture and identity. The Netherlands is supporting Ukraine in protecting its cultural heritage.
- Other support: the Netherlands is also helping Ukraine by providing support in areas like healthcare, psychosocial care for victims, agriculture and cybersecurity.
