F&G Commission approves discounted fishing licenses for foster families

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently approved a program that will give youth in foster care and one foster parent within each household free fishing licenses in 2025.

The program is a cooperative effort between Idaho Fish and Game, Department of Health and Welfare (DHW), and Idaho Sportsmen, Access & Opportunity, which is a hunting and fishing advocacy group that is paying for the balance of discounted fishing licenses for youth ages 18 to 20 in extended foster care and one foster parent per family.

Fish and Game Commission has the authority to discount fishing license fees, and Idaho Sportsmen, Access & Opportunity is paying the balance.

“We’re proud to support Idaho’s foster youth by making it easier for them to experience the joy of fishing,” said Fish and Game Public Information Supervisor Roger Phillips “This program is about providing connections to nature and well-being through fishing. We hope it inspires new anglers, and provides foster parents a way to pass along their fishing knowledge and appreciation for the outdoors while providing a fun family activity.”

Youth in extended foster care aged 18 to 20 and one foster parent per family who wish to participate in the program will receive a voucher upon request from DHW that can be redeemed at a Fish and Game office for a fishing license.

“Fish and Game is taking a commendable step to support foster youth and families by discounting fishing license fees,” said DHW Family and Community Partnerships Administrator Laura Denner. “This initiative aims to promote outdoor activities that encourage bonding and healing, providing a therapeutic escape for both children in foster care and their caregivers.”

Idaho Sportsmen, Access & Opportunity Founder and Chairman Benn Brocksome said his group works to advance access and opportunity for hunting and fishing through collaboration with like-minded groups, government entities, affiliates, and members.

“Idaho’s great outdoors should be accessible to all, especially foster youth who can find solace and adventure in nature,” Brocksome said. “By covering these costs, we’re making sure that these young people and their foster families have a chance to enjoy the outdoors, connect with each other, and create lasting memories. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to increase outdoor opportunities for everyone in our community.”

Youth in foster care and their families wishing to participate in the program should reach out to Denner at DHW.

Laura Denner, DHW

208-334-0641 (office)

Laura.Denner@dhw.idaho.gov