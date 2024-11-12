Managing FEMA Applications and Submitting Late Applications After Registration Deadline

Tuesday November 12, 2024 is the final day for residents in Union, Lycoming, Tioga and Potter counties to apply for FEMA Assistance if they had damages on August 9 and 10 due to Tropical Storm Debby. The last day to visit and apply for assistance at the Disaster Recovery Center in the Valley Christian Church, (146 Maple Street, Westfield Penn.) is TUESDAY, NOV. 12, 2024. For those who have applied, you can continue to manage your application with FEMA. For those who have not applied yet, there are rare cases in which you may be eligible to submit a late application. The following information outlines what to do after the Tuesday November 12 deadline.

Ongoing FEMA Assistance (Post Disaster Recovery Center Closure)

Although the application deadline has passed, you can continue to update your application, submit additional documentation, and check your application status online or by phone.

The easiest way to contact FEMA is to call the Helpline. Call toll-free 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, daily. Multilingual operators are available to answer questions, update applications and assist with appeals.

You have access to FEMA 24/7/365 on the website and mobile app. Apply for FEMA assistance, update information, submit documents and file an appeal at DisasterAssistance.gov. Use the FEMA Mobile App to apply and review application progress. Eligibility for Late Application



FEMA may consider a late application if extraordinary circumstances kept you from applying before the November 12 deadline.

Late Application Process

You have 60 days from the FEMA application deadline of November 12, 2024, to complete a late application. There are several ways you can submit a late application for FEMA disaster assistance:

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download and use the FEMA mobile app to apply.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 7 a.m. 10 p.m. ET, daily. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. The Helpline is open seven days a week, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Press 2 for Spanish or 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.



Non-Federal Assistance Available

Local non-profit and private organizations may be able to offer additional assistance if you’re ineligible for federal assistance or if you didn’t receive enough assistance to cover your disaster related expenses.

You can call 2-1-1 if you need help with:

Childcare

Employment

Food

Healthcare

Housing

Insurance

Transportation, and

Other basic needs.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, or economic status. If you believe your civil rights are being violated, you can call the Civil Rights Resource line at 833-285-7448 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).