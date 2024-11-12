FEMA Encourages Helene Survivors in Va. to Apply for Disaster Assistance; More Than $10 Million Has Been Approved to Date

BRISTOL, Va.— More than $10 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 3,549 households in Virginia following the impacts of Hurricane Helene. This milestone is accompanied by other important moments in disaster assistance and recovery.

"Our focus during the Hurricane Helene recovery in Southwest Virginia will always be helping the survivors rebuild their lives," said State Coordinator of Emergency Management Shawn Talmadge. "We will continue to work diligently in assisting survivors with both the Individual and Public Assistance programs as our Southwest Virginia communities show their resilience."

“This funding is one of the ways that we are helping individuals and households rebuild their lives and restore their communities,” said Federal Coordinating Officer Timothy Pheil. “Our work here is not done. We remain dedicated to ensuring that every survivor receives the help they need to recover.”

The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is December 2, 2024. Impacted individuals in Bedford, Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties and cities of Galax and Radford can apply today by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app, calling 1-800-621-3362 or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Over 3,400 people have visited a Disaster Recovery Center in southwest Virginia. And, more than 9,500 Virginians have now registered with FEMA for assistance. FEMA has opened ten Disaster Recovery Centers since the major federal declaration was approved for Virginia. Currently, nine DRCs remain open; the most recent DRC opened on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Duffield. Staff from federal, state, and local agencies are at DRCs to help survivors answer questions about FEMA applications as well as access other resources and support.

If you have already applied for FEMA assistance and have questions about the status of your application or about appealing a FEMA determination letter you have received, visit a DRC near you for one-on-one assistance or call the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362. FEMA staff are ready to answer your questions.

State, federal, local, and nonprofit agencies are also partnering on Agriculture Recovery Resource Days where participating organizations share information with farmers and agribusinesses impacted by Hurricane Helene in southwest Virginia. To learn more about upcoming dates please visit Hurricane Helene Virginia Agriculture Recovery Resource Day | FEMA.gov.

Below are highlights of FEMA staff in communities throughout southwest Virginia:

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response | FEMA.gov.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

FEMA Region 3's jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

To apply for FEMA assistance, please call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/, or download and apply on the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages). Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.