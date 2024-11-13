Apex Group and Flow Expand Partnership with Launch of Apex Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group” or the “Group”), the leading global financial services provider, announces it has expanded its strategic partnership with Flow – a leading provider of private market infrastructure for investment managers – to launch Apex Ventures – powered by Flow.Apex Ventures – powered by Flow - is a specialist offering for venture capital (VC) managers and provides a unified, streamlined experience throughout the entire investment lifecycle of a VC fund. The aim is to deliver an exceptional combination of software and services to VC managers and their investors. This collaboration brings together Flow's innovative technology solutions with Apex Group's extensive industry expertise to streamline fund operations and enhance the investor experience. Flow is a comprehensive investor engagement platform for private funds of every size, from single-asset SPVs to multi-billion dollar vehicles. The platform connects and accelerates private market networks through a powerful combination of software tools, structured identity layers, and seamless integration with service providers.Elaine Chim, Apex Group’s Global Head of Product, says:“We are delighted to extend our partnership to launch Apex Ventures – powered by Flow - to service our growing VC book. The platform provides a unified LP experience for digital investor onboarding, investor reporting and virtual data rooms for fundraising. Unlocking efficiencies for both companies, ultimately, benefit the end client and venture capital markets across the board.”“This expanded partnership with Apex marks a pivotal evolution in how private funds are managed,” says Blake Schneider, COO of Flow. “By integrating Flow's advanced technology with Apex Group’s comprehensive, market-leading service offering, we are delivering a seamless, all-in-one solution that elevates the investment experience for fund managers and their limited partners.”About Apex GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.Learn more at: https://www.apexgroup.com/ About FlowFlow is a leading software provider for the private markets. Our investor engagement platform makes investing simple for LPs, reduces overhead for investment teams, and streamlines collaboration with third-party service providers. With fully-integrated secure virtual data rooms, digital investor onboarding, and investor portal solutions, Flow lets you manage the full lifecycle of your fund on a single platform. Flow services over 1,000 funds across 350+ GPs clients and 20,000+ LPs.Learn more at: https://flowinc.com/

