SteVan H. Gates Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with “The E-Myth Evolution”, Co-Authored with Michael E. Gerber

SALT LAKE CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The E-Myth Evolution" co-authored with SteVan Gates, alongside Michael E. Gerber and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on October 24, 2024, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“The E-Myth Evolution” has made a remarkable impact, reaching the #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and appearing on six additional New Release lists. This Amazon Best Seller has dominated five best-seller categories—Direct Marketing, Marketing, Sales & Selling, Marketing & Sales, and Entrepreneurship—capturing the attention of readers worldwide. Featuring powerful insights from Michael E. Gerber and top professionals across the globe, The E-Myth Evolution continues to inspire and engage audiences across multiple industries, establishing itself as an essential read for leaders and innovators alike.

At the heart of The E-Myth Evolution is SteVan H. Gates chapter, "Financial Psychologists." SteVan’s shares strategies for making better, more informed financial decisions, creating healthier relationships with money, and ultimately achieving long-term financial success.



Meet SteVan H. Gates

SteVan H. Gates brings over 30 years of expertise in investment management, financial independence, retirement transitions, and wealth planning. His comprehensive approach covers social security, business succession, income tax reduction strategies, life insurance, estate planning, and the intricate financial and emotional aspects of wealth transition. Through a meticulous three-appointment process, SteVan helps clients make informed decisions, protect their wealth, maximize their earnings, take care of their heirs, and make impactful contributions, all with the support of his experienced team.

SteVan is known for providing clarity, simplicity, and confidence to his clients, turning complex financial strategies into manageable plans. His dynamic modeling allows clients to explore various "what if" scenarios tailored to their unique goals and objectives. Committed to education, SteVan conducts annual financial and educational workshops to inform and empower his clients, many of whom have become dear friends, trusted confidants, and advocates.

Personal Life: SteVan and his wife Jolene, married for 39 years, reside in Farmington, Utah, and have four children: David (& Justine), Nathan (& Sabrina) Michael, and Lexie (& Blake). SteVan enjoys traveling, charitable activities, reading, gardening, serving as OSAIC/SAAC Advisory Council Member and a PARC Board Member, golfing, skiing, and hiking the backcountry.

SteVan H. Gates, CRPC®, is a registered representative with Securities America Inc., Member FINRA & SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. Financial Strategies Institute and Securities America are not affiliated.

