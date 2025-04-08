Submit Release
Dr. Patricia Scipio Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author “Unstoppable” with Lisa Nichols

SANDY SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Patricia Scipio, who will be co-authoring the highly anticipated book, “Unstoppable”, alongside the renowned Lisa Nichols and an exceptional group of authors.


“Unstoppable” will inspire readers with stories of resilience and determination, proving that perseverance paves the way to success. The official launch of this empowering book is scheduled for the Summer of 2025.


About Dr. Patricia Scipio:

Dr. Patricia Scipio is a dynamic leader and strategist, renowned for her ability to transform complex business challenges into opportunities for growth. With expertise in risk management, compliance, and internal audit, she has spent decades guiding organizations—from multinational corporations to non-profits and public agencies—toward stronger governance and operational excellence.


Her career has spanned multiple industries, including healthcare, higher education, government contracting, and legal services. She has been instrumental in developing risk strategies that enhance accountability, streamline processes, and drive sustainable success. Dr. Scipio’s influence extends beyond immediate results—she builds frameworks that create lasting impact.


A dedicated scholar and thought leader, Dr. Scipio holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Bernard M. Baruch College, an Executive MBA from Columbia University, and a Doctor of Professional Studies from Pace University. Her research on the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, published in the Library of Congress, solidifies her expertise in financial governance. She also holds multiple prestigious certifications, including CPA, CIA, and CFE, as well as credentials in healthcare compliance and ethics.


Beyond the corporate world, Dr. Scipio is passionate about mentorship and professional development. She has served on boards and committees, including as an Audit Committee Chair for non-profit organizations, and is committed to fostering ethical leadership. Her dedication to growth led her to complete an intensive Certified Transformational Trainer Program with acclaimed coaches Lisa Nichols and Sean Smith. Now, as a consultant and coach, she helps business leaders and individuals unlock their full potential, offering strategies for both professional excellence and personal transformation.


Dr. Scipio is a trusted resource for those looking to elevate their organizations, sharpen their leadership skills, and embrace meaningful change.


For more information, contact:
📧 Info@DrPScipio.com
🌐 DrPScipio.com


SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Patricia Scipio on board for the creation of "Unstoppable” and looks forward to the insights she will contribute. Stay tuned for "Unstoppable” and prepare to be inspired by the collective wisdom of Patricia Scipio, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.

