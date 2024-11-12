Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

On November 12, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the invitation to COP29 and shared his pleasure at visiting Azerbaijan for the first time. He commended the excellent organization of COP29 and congratulated President Ilham Aliyev, emphasizing that organizing such a large-scale event in a short time was no easy task.

Petr Fiala also praised the beautiful cultural presentation that showcased Azerbaijani culture during the opening ceremony.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan’s preparations for COP29 were carried out at a high level within a limited timeframe, highlighting that, unlike other COP presidencies, Azerbaijan had very little time for preparation.

The President pointed out that significant progress had already been made in the negotiations, with the agenda being agreed upon in a short period. He also emphasized that despite over ten years of discussions, there had been no progress on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement concerning carbon offsets trading. However, he highlighted that in Baku, important advancements had been made on this issue, which he regarded as a positive development.

President Ilham Aliyev also fondly recalled his 2022 visit to the Czech Republic as part of the European Political Community.

The meeting concluded with a discussion on the future prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation across various fields.