Ilham Aliyev met with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Antalya

On April 11, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, in Antalya.

During the meeting, the Presidents praised the successful development of brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across all areas and discussed the prospects for bilateral ties.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the President of Türkiye for the invitation to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, describing the event as one of the leading global platforms for discussing significant issues on the international agenda.

The heads of state also exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as the situation in the South Caucasus and Middle East regions.