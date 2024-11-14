Patmos to Convert the Iconic Kansas City Star Building into a State-of-the-Art 100 MW Data Center

The outside of the new Patmos Center

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patmos is proud to announce the repurposing of the former Kansas City Star printing press as the location for its new flagship data center. This strategic expansion enhances Patmos’ presence to meet the growing demand for scalable, high-density computing infrastructure, reaffirming its dedication to secure and resilient data solutions.Located in the heart of Kansas City, the 400,000 square foot, five-acre campus is being transformed by Patmos into a hardware agnostic, 100+ megawatt AI innovation facility as part of a billion-dollar retrofit project. Kansas City has emerged as North America’s fastest-growing hub for AI and machine learning workloads due to its central location, low natural disaster risk, robust fiber optic infrastructure, and affordable green energy. Patmos expects to have the first 40 MW online and rack-ready in 18 months with the first 5 MW online next month.Patmos provides a verticalized infrastructure that draws clients of all sizes who seek an edge in an increasingly competitive AI landscape. With three data centers now completely occupied (Kansas City, Dallas, Phoenix), Patmos is expanding in its second Kansas City campus to keep up with client demand, and is quickly earning a reputation as a data center owner / operator able to provide a deeper value than traditional hyperscalers.By managing each phase of development in-house, Patmos completes bespoke data center builds with reduced timelines and costs. Targeting densities up to 100 kilowatts per rack or greater, Patmos is also implementing advanced cooling solutions, such as liquid cooling, rear-door heat exchangers, immersion cooling, and steam power generation – along with robust power distribution systems to maintain efficiency and reliability at densities demanded by next-generation hardware. As the former newspaper production facility of the Kansas City Star, the site of Patmos’ next project amplifies the broader national trend of repurposing multi-megawatt industrial buildings for high-density compute purposes.“In a world where Big Tech is investing over $20 million per MW to stand up new data centers years down the road, the infrastructure already in this building allows us to build at a fraction of the cost in a fraction of the time,” said Joe Morgan, CIO of Patmos. “By breathing new life into historic structures, we can create sustainable and innovative AI data centers. Repurposing these buildings not only preserves architectural heritage but also reduces the environmental impact of new construction. These revitalized spaces can become hubs of technological advancement, powering the future of AI while honoring the past.”Leaning into Silicon Valley’s talent exodus, Patmos aims to bring even more high-paying tech jobs to Kansas City.“The Star building that is becoming the Patmos Center will be the technological heart of the heartland. Patmos was born in Kansas City, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to establish our new hub, right here in the Silicon Prairie. This groundbreaking AI colocation facility combines tomorrow's densities with yesterday’s cost efficiencies. Patmos has always promised an unparalleled value to our clients through verticalized infrastructure, free speech policies, and promotion of technology that serves the human person. In these principles, we stand a fighting chance against an ever-encroaching technocracy. We are most grateful to our team, our clients, and the building’s sellers who have made this deal possible,” said John Johnson, Founder and CEO at Patmos.About PatmosPatmos provides cloud, high-density compute, software, and data center solutions free from the threat of Big Tech censorship . Established as a trusted hosting and professional services provider through its four data centers (Kansas City (x2), Dallas, Phoenix) and its DevHQ (Denver), Patmos has emerged as a leader in custom high-density compute solutions. For those seeking a powerful, tailored alternative to the Big Tech monopoly, Patmos delivers unmatched freedom, security, and reliability. Patmos expects to welcome colocation clients to the new Patmos Center soon. Interested parties can reach out to Patmos for availability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.