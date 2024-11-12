STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON NEW INTERNATIONAL WATER AGREEMENT WITH MEXICO

“The newly amended water agreement between the United States and Mexico is a step in the right direction, but Texans know that promises don’t water our fields, sustain our livestock, or supply our cities. While we welcome progress to secure the state’s water supply, we need action—plain and simple.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been in constant talks with U.S. and Mexican officials, turning up the heat on Mexico to finally make good on their commitments. On October 17, 2024, I issued an executive order allowing Texas farmers and ranchers to tap directly into the Rio Grande, and, sure enough, Mexico finally showed up at the table.

Texans take care of Texas, and we don’t wait around. We need a reliable, steady water source in our state, and I’m glad to see some action starting to take shape. This amendment to the 1944 water treaty should mean more dependable water flow from Mexico to the Rio Grande—giving well-deserved relief. I also look forward to President-elect Donald Trump taking office in January. He’s an accomplished and proven negotiator and I know he will want this matter settled once and for all.

This is Mexico’s chance to step up and cover its past shortfalls. We’ll be watching closely to ensure every promise is kept. Our cities, communities, and farmers and ranchers have earned it, and I won’t let Texas be left high and dry.”