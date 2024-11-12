WSDOT seeks feedback on SR 7 safety project in Pierce County

SPANAWAY – People are invited to weigh in on improvements to a future safety project on State Route 7 near Spanaway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has plans to build four roundabouts on SR 7 from SR 507 to 267th Street East in Spanaway. Before that happens, WSDOT is performing early planning work called “predesign” that focuses on Complete Streets. Complete Streets is used to help plan, design and build a transportation system that helps people travel whether they walk, bike, drive or ride transit.

The SR 7 early planning work looks at:

Shared-use paths

New or improved pedestrian crossings

Lower speed limits

Center turn lane changes

Additional roundabouts at other intersections

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12, people can share input on improvement ideas for the upcoming safety project, both in-person and online.

Public feedback will be incorporated into the final recommendations. The project is scheduled to move into the design phase in the spring of 2025.

SR 7 in-person open house

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12

Where: Bethel Learning Center, 21818 38th Ave. E., Spanaway, WA 98387

Details: No formal presentation will be given. The public can meet with members of the project team, learn more about the project and provide input during the two-hour event.

SR 7 online open house

When: Tuesday, Nov. 12 to Tuesday, Nov. 26

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/sr-7-pre-design/

Details: The online open house is available anytime for people to visit and fill out the questionnaire through Nov. 26.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online open house: