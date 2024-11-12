Attorney General Knudsen announces retirement of DCI chief

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today the retirement of Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Administrator Bryan Lockerby, effective December 13. Lockerby has served Montanans in the position for 12 years and will retire after a 43-year career in law enforcement.

“It has been a pleasure working with Bryan over the last four years. He has been an integral part of my administration’s commitment to getting drugs off the streets, stopping human trafficking, and finding and holding criminals accountable,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “He has had a long and distinguished career in law enforcement, and I wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

“I am grateful to Attorney General Knudsen for his leadership, advocacy, and support of the DCI mission. It has been an honor to serve Montanans over the last 43 years,” DCI Administrator Lockerby said. “I am thankful for my family who stood by me through every challenge, and proud to leave behind a team that embodies our values and commitment to supporting public safety.”

Attorney General Knudsen will appoint an administrator or interim administrator to lead the Division by December 13.

Lockerby began his career as a patrol officer with the Great Falls Police Department in 1982. Over his 31 years with GFPD, he rose through the ranks serving as a general case detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and eventually captain of investigations. During his time at GFPD, he conducted undercover narcotics investigations, attended the FBI National Academy, and served as the tactical commander of the Department’s High Risk Unit.

In 2013, he was appointed DCI administrator by former Attorney General Tim Fox. He was given the opportunity to continue serving in that capacity by Attorney General Knudsen in 2021. During his tenure at DCI, the Division’s programs have grown considerably. Under Lockerby’s leadership, with the support of the Attorney General and the Legislature, DCI has created or expanded the Human Trafficking Unit, the Office of Consumer Protection, Office of Victim Services, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, social security fraud investigations, elder abuse investigations, and bolstered Montana’s drug task forces.

He has also served as the chairman of the Rocky Mountain Information Network (RMIN), that provides law enforcement support to local agencies in eight states; and the chairman of the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (RMHIDTA), that provides critical federal funding for drug task forces in Montana, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.