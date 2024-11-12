Sunset Fashion Show 2024 was Presented with Great Success at Sunset Royal Beach Resort Hotel

Sunset Fashion Show Sunset Fashion Show Sunset Fashion Show

Sunset World Group reaffirms its commitment to continue offering prestigious events.

Once again, Grupo Sunset World created the perfect atmosphere for an extraordinary fashion show.” — Ernesto Vargas

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 8, Sunset World World presented the new Sunset Fashion Show 2024 in Cancun at its Sunset Royal Beach Resort hotel, where seven designers showed the most avant-garde of Latin American fashion with collections that showed off style and casual elegance on a Stellar Runway attended by special guests, members and guests of the group.Once again, Grupo Sunset World created the perfect atmosphere for an extraordinary fashion show, where the latest collections of six designers were showcased, highlighting their creativity in sophisticated and innovative garments.Among the participants were Liech Antel from Mexico, Bereniche Studio from Mexico, Mónica Ocoró from Brazil, Kristel Argüello from Nicaragua, Germán Ruiz from Mexico, and Kelly Becerra from Colombia, with the collaboration of Fabiola Agami from Auténtica Joyería.Sunset World Group reaffirms its commitment to continue offering prestigious events, platforms and shows as part of the attractions that Cancun offers to all its visitors. This is how Sunset Fashion Show 2024 opens as the ideal setting to present the latest fashion trends.Resting on the shores of a beautiful white sand beach in Mexico’s Caribbean with charming views of the Cancun skyline, Sunset Royal offers fine entertainment and activities for the whole family all throughout the day and well into the evening. Sunset Royal’s excellent location provides convenient access to the best in travel entertainment, nightclubs, restaurants, as well as shopping. The all-inclusive plan gives you the opportunity to enjoy exquisite international cuisine, premium beverages and activities at both Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina resorts. Ground transportation between our Cancún resorts and hotels, as well as water transportation to and from Sunset Marina, is also provided.Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

