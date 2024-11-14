Vitrek Adds New 16-Bit Resolution, 4 Channel A/D Card to GaGe Product Line

GaGe Sabre Express Digitizer

Sabre Express Product Designed for Customers Needing High-Resolution & Mid-level Speeds

LOCKPORT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitrek, a US-based manufacturer of high-end test equipment and signal recording systems, announces the addition of the Sabre Express, a 4-channel analog-to-digital converter card to its GaGe line of digitizer cards.Featuring 250 MS/s, the Sabre Express card introduces a 4-channel option to the GaGe line of 16-bit digitizer cards currently available offering 500 MS/s or 1 GS/s.The Sabre Express features a PCIe Gen 3 x8 interface that can deliver real-time streaming to the host at high accuracy over sustained periods of time.The 4-channel Sabre Express card can be combined with various PC solutions to serve as the heart of a wideband, multi-channel, RF/Microwave signal analysis and recording system. The card supports both Windows 10/11 and Linux operating systems and is offered with the GaGeScope PC Oscilloscope software, including development kits for C/C#, Python, LabVIEW and MATLAB systems.“Customers have been coming to Vitrek looking for a pared-down high-resolution digitizer system for applications that do not require speed and flexibility of our high-end systems.” Said Gary Schafer, Vitrek President, adding that the card offers the same outstanding signal-to-noise ratio that have made GaGe cards popular worldwide. Click here or visit the Vitrek website for details on the Sabre Express and Vitrek’s full link of digitizer cards.

