Fuse Named a Military Friendly® Employer for Third Year

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced that VIQTORY, Inc. has named the company both a 2025 Military Friendly® Employer, with Bronze distinction, and a 2025 Military Spouse Friendly Employer in the under $500 million category. Fuse was recognized for its commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. This is the third year the company has been celebrated as a Military Friendly Employer and its second year as a Military Spouse Friendly Employer.

“Since the beginning, the Fuse team of military veterans, military spouses and other professionals have committed to understanding and solving the tactical edge networking challenges of our nation’s warfighters,” said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. “I am proud that these Military Friendly Employer awards recognize our success in supporting employees who serve or have served and the spouses who serve alongside them.”

Military Friendly Employers award ratings consider what employers do to attract, hire and develop military employees. Recognizing exceptional military/veteran programs, the Bronze distinction is bestowed on employers scoring within 30% of the 10th best employer in their revenue category.

Military Spouse Friendly Employers demonstrate excellence in supporting military spouses by fostering a supportive culture, providing opportunities for advancement and retaining talent, among other traits. Employers demonstrate a commitment to creating inclusive environments where military spouses can thrive personally and professionally.

Fuse will be showcased in the 2025 Military Friendly Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com. The full list of 2025 Military Friendly Employers is available online.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company’s virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

