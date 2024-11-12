419th Fighter Wing Commander speaks at Sunset City Veterans Day Event

For Veterans Day, Sunset City hosted an event honoring approximately 60 local men and women for their service to the country. The event, held at the Sunset City Offices on Nov. 8, 2024, was opened by Mayor Scott Wiggill, with an opening prayer by Councilman Ricky Carlson, and a flag ceremony presented by Utah Military Academy cadets. Councilwoman Nancy Greco Smalling introduced Col. Ronald Sloma, 419th Fighter Wing commander, as the guest speaker.

Sloma acknowledged the distinguished guests and spoke of the meaning of Veterans Day to service members.

“Veterans Day was born as Armistice Day, honoring the strength and bravery of our WW I veterans and recognizing the formal end of major hostilities on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month in 1918. Later… Congress renamed Armistice Day to Veterans Day, honoring the selfless service of all military veterans that have ensured our nation’s defense around the world,” said Sloma.

Honoring those who made an ‘enduring sacrifice’ to ensure deterrence to aggression around the globe, Sloma mentioned the wing’s legacy of engagements and 75-year role as a reserve force. He pointed out that Citizen Airmen balance family, professional, and military life, with many Airmen at the 419th Fighter Wing now carrying veteran status.

Sloma shared stories of hardship, struggle, and fortitude and thanked the attendees for their sacrifice and for answering the nation’s call.

The ‘Welcome Home’ theme drew particular attention to what ‘home’ means for service members. Sloma recognized the importance of family—those who embrace military members upon their return from their mobilizations, those whom the members come home to when the job is done.

“I want to thank each of you here today. You support us when we return from deployments,” said Sloma. “There is nothing better in this world to a veteran than knowing that they are home, safe and sound, and taken care of.”

Sloma pointed out that mentally, physically, and emotionally strong families directly correlate to the readiness and resilience of their service members during deployment. As the foundation for our personal life, the family is the pillar we lean on during tough times.

“Keeping one’s mind focused on the mission is exponentially increased when Airmen know their families are prepared for the challenges of separation,” said Sloma. “Veterans Day, in my humble opinion, is as much about them [families] as it is about honoring veterans. To us, the best welcome home is seeing our families. They truly are a foundation our veterans rely upon and reason to return to.”

Events such as these provide the wing the opportunity to return the warm support felt by the community, engage with leaders who remember their veterans, and honor those veterans who paved the way ahead for our current military men and women. The 419th Fighter Wing thanks Sunset City for this tremendous opportunity.