New York State Exceeds MWBE Goal For Fourth Straight Year

Chief Diversity Officer Julissa Gutierrez said, "New York's commitment to MWBEs, championed by Governor Hochul, reflects our vision of an inclusive economy where opportunity is within reach for all. By surpassing our utilization goals and introducing tools like the MWBE Certified Decal, we’re fostering an environment where minority and women-owned businesses are seen, supported, and empowered to thrive."

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we will continue to promote nation-leading programs and policies that support a fairer, stronger, diversified economy. Bringing together hundreds of MWBEs at the Forum, exceeding our utilization goals, and being responsive to the needs of companies either seeking certification or already certified creates a positive environment where diverse businesses thrive, entire communities benefit, and the economy grows stronger and more resilient.”

Empire State Development Division of Minority and Women’s Business Development Executive Vice President and Executive Director Jason M. Clark said, "Under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul and ESD Commissioner Hope Knight, we’ve reached some significant milestones in a short amount of time. We eliminated the MWBE certification backlog, made wholesale improvements to the certification process, and since 2021, nearly $12 billion in state contracts have been awarded to MWBEs. While there's more to do, we’re creating pathways for the historically marginalized and contributing to an economic ecosystem that values all New Yorkers."