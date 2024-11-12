Minister Angie Motshekga replies to questions in Parliament, 12 Nov
Minister Angie Motshekga replies to questions in Parliament
The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, will answer questions from members of parliament on matters relating to delivery of benefits to military veterans and services that need to be improved to sustain their livelihoods. Minister will also reply on matters related to South African National Defence Force and its capabilities as well as challenges and opportunities.
Details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 12 November 2024
Time: 14:00
Venue: Nieuwmeester Marquee
For further information or media inquiries, please contact:
Media & Communications Liaison for the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Onicca Kwakwa
Phone: 0663082630
Email: Kwakwa.Mmaneo@dod.mil.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.