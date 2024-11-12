Submit Release
Minister Angie Motshekga replies to questions in Parliament, 12 Nov

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, will answer questions from members of parliament on matters relating to delivery of benefits to military veterans and services that need to be improved to sustain their livelihoods. Minister will also reply on matters related to South African National Defence Force and its capabilities as well as challenges and opportunities.

Details are as follows: 
Date: Tuesday, 12 November 2024 
Time: 14:00 
Venue: Nieuwmeester Marquee

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:
Media & Communications Liaison for the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Onicca Kwakwa 
Phone: 0663082630
Email: Kwakwa.Mmaneo@dod.mil.za

