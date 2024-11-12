Minister Angie Motshekga replies to questions in Parliament, 12 Nov

Minister Angie Motshekga replies to questions in Parliament

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, will answer questions from members of parliament on matters relating to delivery of benefits to military veterans and services that need to be improved to sustain their livelihoods. Minister will also reply on matters related to South African National Defence Force and its capabilities as well as challenges and opportunities.

Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 November 2024

Time: 14:00

Venue: Nieuwmeester Marquee

