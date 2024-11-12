The Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes Trilogy: Enlistment in the Union Army Receives a Warm Literary Welcome

Enlistment into the Union Army Enlistment into the Union Army Back Cover Enlistment into the Union Army Shareable Link

David J. Mason’s New Novel is an Award-Winning Historical Journey Through the Civil War

SKILLMAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author David J. Mason has released the second novel in his captivating “ Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes Trilogy: Enlistment in the Union Army.” This historical fiction explores the life of Parson Sykes, an African American youth who, at seventeen, embarks on a harrowing and courageous journey toward freedom by enlisting in the United States Colored Troops (USCT) during the Civil War.The “Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes: Enlistment in the Union Army” is a riveting novel that places its protagonist at the end of the American Civil War during its most challenging and transformative moments. At only seventeen, Parson Sykes is an African American youth navigating from the oppressive “contraband of war” status to becoming a USCT soldier. It’s important to note that although Mason’s recent novel is historical fiction, he delivers an emotionally compelling story of his great-grandfather, Private Parson Sykes, (enrolled as Harrison Williams) enlistment into the Union Army.During his military service, Parson met several mentors and advisers who helped him enhance his resourcefulness in solving social, political, and economic demons by creating novel solutions to overcoming them. When the Union Army XXV Corps received orders to attack the Confederates’ fortified defensive lines near Richmond, Virginia, Parson embraced the mission as a challenge for freedom and self-liberation.Parson learned the transition from contraband into a freed citizen was difficult, and he would need financial, political, and humanitarian assistance to fulfill his self-liberation journey in the future. Parson realized transforming contraband status to freedom and equality needed action from the government, but humane treatment was slow in coming and attenuating racism.The historical significance of the novel is highlighted by its careful attention to accuracy, quoting key political and military events of the time. As Parson learns that the transition from enslavement to freedom is fraught with both opportunity and peril, readers gain an insightful understanding of the complex hurdles African Americans faced both during and after the Civil War.As a volunteer in the Union Army, Parson’s journey is a testament to the role Black soldiers played in turning the tide of the war, and his story resonates with the ongoing struggle for racial equality.Readers' Favorite reviewed the book and acclaims, “Mason writes with such finesse and recounts the Civil War as if you’re living it with Parson. The story pays tribute to African-American soldiers and their courage and strength while highlighting the long and ongoing journey toward civil rights. Mason has penned a literary masterpiece that everyone can learn from."Dr. Quintard Taylor, founder of BlackPast.org , praises Mason’s work, stating, “The Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes takes us into the world of transformation, the process by which one formerly enslaved person not only becomes free, but participates in the process of destroying the Confederacy which was dedicated to his continued enslavement and simultaneously in reuniting the United States. This is a powerful book. I highly recommend it.”You can learn more about David J Mason and "The Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes | Enlistment in the Union Army" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-self-liberation-of-parson-sykes/1 , where you can read reviews and the author’s biography.

