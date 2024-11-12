CONTACT:

November 12, 2024

Holderness, NH – At approximately 1:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call for an injured hiker on Mt. Morgan in Holderness. Duncan Sutherland, 70, from Barrington, Rhode Island, was hiking Mt. Morgan with his wife. After having summited Mt. Morgan, they were returning down the trail when Sutherland slipped and fell landing on his back and hip. He was unable to stand or walk so nearby hikers called 911 for assistance.

New Hampshire Conservation Officers responded along with Holderness, Sandwich, Moultonborough, and Plymouth Fire Departments and Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR). Sutherland was assessed, stabilized, and then carried down the trail to the trailhead parking area arriving at 2:45 p.m. Sutherland was then transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation and treatment.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.