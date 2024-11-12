USPL Season 3: Full Fixture list released as teams prepare for November 22 kickoff

USPL season 3 will begin on November 22 USPL Logo

The USPL has unveiled full fixtures for Season 3, which will see cricket action unfold from November 22 to December 1 at Broward County Stadium, Florida.

The season opener will feature an exciting face-off between the Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles in the first match, followed by an equally thrilling clash between the Maryland Mavericks and Atlanta Blackcaps.

Each day of the league will feature triple-header matchups, giving fans plenty of opportunities to witness action-packed cricket, with the exception of the opening day, semi-finals, and the grand finale.

Semi-Final 1 and Semi-Final 2 are scheduled for November 29, setting the stage for a spectacular grand finale on December 1.

Speaking on the fixtures and schedule, Mr. Jaideep Singh Founder & Chairman of USPL said, "We are excited to present Season 3’s full schedule, offering cricket fans a series of matchups designed to bring out the best of each team. The energy and expertise of the players and our stellar commentary panel will make for a truly unforgettable experience for the fans."

Last month, the USPL announced a star studded commentary panel for the season 3. Former players Monali Patel, Paul Nixon, Kainat Waqar, Marie Kelly, and Jon Kent will bring their expertise and unique perspectives to the commentary box.

Joining them is Grace Ballinger, renowned for her vibrant personality and deep understanding of cricket, who will be teaming up with the former cricketers to provide engaging and insightful commentary

The Season 3 of USPL is going to be bigger and better as key players have been locked in after a successful auction held in New Jersey. The six franchises - Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, New York Cowboy - have bolstered their squads with new picks during the auction held earlier this month

The teams are gearing up to compete in the season 3 with almost a month left for the start of the League. Fans can look forward to a spectacular season of competitive cricket at USPL Season 3 on the spectacular grounds of Broward County Stadium, Florida, Miami.

