John Hovey 1938 - 2024

John Donald Hovey, 86, of New Rockford, North Dakota, died on November 8, 2024, at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford.

John was born on September 25, 1938, in Minot to Donald and Jeanette (Anderson) Hovey. John was a 1956 graduate of Minot Model High School, received a business degree from the University of North Dakota in 1961, and graduated from the UND School of Law in 1964.

He was united in marriage to Karen Halling of Bisbee, North Dakota, in June of 1961, and they were blessed with three children.

A passion for life and learning propelled John through life. He loved to collect and restore cars. John loved to hunt, fish and travel, and if he could combine all three, even better. He was a history buff and often combined those interests with family trips. Karen and John especially enjoyed their trips to Europe.

John practiced law in New Rockford from 1964 to 2001, starting his career with the firm of Mattson and Williams. A member of the State Bar Association of North Dakota from 1964 to 2001, John was also admitted to practice before the North Dakota Supreme Court, the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota and the United States Supreme Court. John served as a Trial Judge on the Spirit Lake Reservation, as Eddy County Assistant States Attorney, Eddy County Justice, and as City Attorney for many years. John graduated from the National College of the State Judiciary in Reno, Nevada.

John was a member and past president of New Rockford Kiwanis Club, First Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church Foundation, Lutheran Home of the Good Shepard Foundation and Celebrations Incorporated. He served as mayor of New Rockford from 1984 to 1992 and was active over the years in various other civic associations.

He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity at UND, of the Minot and Devils Lake Elks Lodges, the New Rockford Eagles Aerie #2923, a past Master of Century Masonic Lodge #60, a member of the El Zagal Shrine Temple, past president of Mid State Shrine Club, and past Director of Court 67 of the Royal Order of Jesters. John was a Life Member and Past President of the New Rockford Golf Club, and will be buried in the Prairie Home Cemetery, near the seventh hole tee box.

John was preceded in death by his parents Don and Jeanette. John loved his family and they will miss him immensely. Surviving him are his wife Karen, brother Robert (Betty) Hovey of Bellevue, NE, Karen’s sister Kathy (Bill) Nichols of Helena, MT, children Steven (Joyce) Hovey of Austin, MN, James (Annette) Hovey of New Rockford, ND, and Kristin (Kurt) Veitch of Tucson, AZ, as well as grandchildren Mackenzie (Alex), Maggie (Levi), Marissa, Ashley (John), Jonathan, Alex (Erica), and Nicholas, and the newest generation, great grandchildren Emma, Elli, Isaac, Dylan, Evette and James, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to the Prairie Home Cemetery or Shriners Hospitals for Children. John’s family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for your friendship and support over the years and especially during this time.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 from 10:00AM-11:00AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00AM all at the First Lutheran Church in New Rockford.

John’s Burial will take place at the Prairie Home Cemetery, New Rockford.

A Fellowship gathering will be held after at the New Rockford Golf Course.

