LEAD Network Co-Founders Honoured with Dutch Royal Decoration

Mick Broekhof and Helayne Angelus. Photo credit Jan Voth

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The co-founders of the LEAD Network, Mick Broekhof and Helayne Angelus, have been appointed as Ridders in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau (Knights in the Order of Orange-Nassau) by King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands.The prestigious honour, awarded on October 3 during the LEAD Network's 12th Annual Conference in Budapest, recognises their commitment to gender diversity in the European FMCG and retail sector. Deputy Ambassador Yvette Szepesi of the Kingdom of The Netherlands to Hungary presented the awards, highlighting their visionaryleadership and impact in creating a more inclusive industry.The Order of Orange-Nassau is a prestigious Dutch honour awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to society, often through volunteer efforts and civic engagement. This accolade marks a significant milestone for the LEAD Network and its ongoing mission to support diversity and inclusion across Europe. “I am delighted that Mick and Helayne have been recognised for their work in founding the LEAD Network. To be appointed Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau, the most prestigious Royal Decoration for members of the community, is a huge honour, and recognises their unwavering leadership and tireless pursuit of gender parity.” Allyson Zimmermann, CEO“Congratulations to Mick and Helayne for this momentous achievement. We are grateful for their dedication and their continued support of our mission. I would like to express our gratitude on behalf of our co-founders, and from the LEAD Network for this very special recognition by His Majesty the King, King Willem-Alexander.Our thanks also to Deputy Ambassador, Yvette Szepesi, for joining the LEAD Network Conference in Budapest topresent the insignia of the Order on behalf of the King”. Tanya Kopps, Chair of the Board of DirectorsSince founding the LEAD Network in 2011, Mick and Helayne have grown the community to over 22,000 members who are committed to the mission: to attract, retain and advance all women in the retail and consumer goods industry, creating sustainable business value.LEAD Network’s work over the past 13 years has contributed to a notable increase in women senior executives. In this time, LEAD Network has emerged as a leading organisation for fostering dialogue and actions toward gender parity, making a tangible impact on the representation of women in senior roles.Their initiatives include facilitating networking through 17 geographic and functional Chapters, mentoring programmes, leadership training, and events including the signature Annual Conference that gathers industry leaders to address challenges and opportunities in creating inclusive workplaces. Looking towards the future, the organisation’s wider vision is to drive a diverse and equitable workforce where everyone can contribute and grow, and where organisations thrive.

