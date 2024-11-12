Dragonfly Energy and Bruker Partner to Accelerate Battery Technology Development

This strategic partnership leverages the complementary strengths of Dragonfly Energy and Bruker, bringing Dragonfly Energy’s thorough expertise in liquid and solid-state battery technology together with Bruker’s comprehensive suite of analytical solutions for battery research, development and manufacturing

RENO, Nev., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bruker (Nasdaq: BRKR), a leader in analytical instrumentation and method development and manufacturing, to collaborate and significantly improve current and next-generation battery technology and battery materials. This strategic partnership leverages the complementary strengths of each company, bringing Dragonfly Energy’s thorough expertise in liquid and solid-state battery technology together with Bruker’s comprehensive suite of analytical solutions for battery research, development, and manufacturing. This collaboration enhances Dragonfly Energy’s scientific understanding of batteries and advanced battery materials through Bruker’s cutting-edge magnetic resonance methods, driving advancements in battery technology and sustainable manufacturing processes and the development of next-generation batteries

"To stay at the forefront of technology and energy storage, our experts need the best tools available, and Bruker provides them," said Dr. Vick Singh, SVP of Technology at Dragonfly Energy. "Partnering with Bruker equips our team for success and drives us toward innovative energy storage solutions, ultimately facilitating our mission of widespread deployment of cost-effective energy storage both on and off the grid."

Dragonfly Energy uses Bruker’s nuclear magnetic resonance (“NMR”)-based equipment to study lithium batteries at a fundamental level. Through NMR, battery scientists can pull electrolyte samples at various points during the lifetime of a battery for multiple measurements, helping to optimize the performance of cells produced using the Company’s patented dry electrode process. Numerous technologies among Bruker’s extensive product portfolio have been utilized in Dragonfly’s advancements with lithium battery cells, including AFM, FT-IR, NMR, Raman, XRD, and XRF, among others.

“We are looking forward to an ongoing partnership with Dragonfly Energy as together we continue to drive battery technology forward,” said Dr. Joerg Koehler, Senior Director of Cleantech, Industrial, and Applied Markets at Bruker. “Combining the most advanced analytical instrumentation with lab automation and modern robotics streamlines the connectivity to new and existing workflows at R&D and manufacturing. Bruker’s unique software solutions for analytical data interpretation enhance method harmonization and result comparability throughout global organizations. Finally, the connectivity to IoT and data management layers ensures the dataflow and supports evidence-based decision making for efficiency optimized manufacturing. Leveraging both key areas of expertise, battery cell chemistry and analytical solution development we believe will ultimately redefine renewable energy storage.”

For more information about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com. To learn more about Bruker, visit Bruker.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker provides a comprehensive suite of advanced analytical solutions tailored for every stage of the battery life cycle, from raw material analysis to recycling and data management. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and software applications support research, development, manufacturing, and quality control, delivering critical insights into material properties, structural integrity, and chemical composition. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

